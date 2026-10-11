DIEZ doubles size of Oraseya Capital fund to AED1 billion

DUBAI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has announced the doubling of the venture capital fund managed by its investment arm, Oraseya Capital, from AED500 million to AED1 billion.

The expansion aims to strengthen Oraseya Capital’s capacity to support companies with global growth potential, while reinforcing its role in the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, further supporting Dubai’s position as a global hub for venture capital and future industries.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said, “Doubling the size of the Oraseya Capital fund reflects our confidence in Dubai’s position as a hub for technology leaders and translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation. Expanding the fund’s capacity strengthens the ecosystem around promising companies, providing them with the capital, expertise and opportunities they need to grow from Dubai into regional and global markets.”

He added, “We have strong confidence in Dubai’s future as a global centre for capital and innovation. Our role is to translate this confidence into tangible investments, companies and economic opportunities that contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for the new economy and investment in future-focused sectors.”

DIEZ has also increased Oraseya Capital’s maximum investment per company from US$3 million to US$6 million (equivalent to AED22 million), strengthening its ability to participate in larger funding rounds and support companies at more advanced stages of growth. Its investment scope will also expand beyond companies directly linked to the UAE to include global companies of strategic relevance to the country, opening access to a broader range of opportunities across international markets.

The fund is expanding its investment mandate, supporting founders across every stage of growth including beyond Series B. This will enable Oraseya Capital to back companies with proven business models and demonstrated growth potential while continuing to support early-stage startups. It also positions Oraseya Capital to support promising companies as they scale, strengthening its role in building the next generation of billion-dollar unicorn companies that contribute to Dubai’s economy and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global business hub and a launchpad for regional and international expansion.

Oraseya Capital has established a strong position in the venture capital ecosystem in a short period, ranking as the UAE’s most active investor by number of deals for the third consecutive year, according to venture capital data platform MAGNiTT. In 2024, it ranked first in the UAE and maintained this position in 2025. In MAGNiTT’s H1 2026 rankings, it again ranked first in the UAE by both overall deal count and early-stage investment activity, placing second across the Middle East and North Africa in both categories. The fund was also named ‘Venture Capital Firm of the Year’ at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2025.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said, “Doubling the size of the fund reflects the strength of Oraseya Capital’s model and the results it has achieved since its launch. It enhances our capacity to respond to the ambitions and needs of promising companies at different stages of growth, while creating opportunities for more impactful investment partnerships. We are taking Oraseya Capital into a new phase of growth and expansion guided by a clear investment approach that brings together capital, expertise, guidance and access to an integrated network of investors and partners.”

Dr. Al Zarooni added, “Our ambition extends beyond investing in startups to supporting the development of companies capable of competing on the global stage. We want Dubai to serve as the expansion base for these companies, bringing together talent, capital, expertise and markets to create new success stories. Increasing the fund’s size will enable larger investments, broaden the number of companies that can benefit from financing, and support their growth, expansion and access to global markets.”

The fund’s increased size builds on the results achieved by Oraseya Capital since its launch in November 2023. Its portfolio now comprises 66 active companies, with an average of 25 investments made each year. The fund has also completed eight cohorts of its SANDBOX programme, providing selected companies with US$150,000 in investment, alongside LAUNCHPAD, a six-month programme supporting entrepreneurs.

The performance of companies in the Oraseya Capital portfolio highlights the economic impact of its investments. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) across portfolio companies has grown from approximately US$180 million at the time of investment to US$387 million today, of which US$140 million was generated in the UAE.

Companies in the portfolio have raised a combined US$1.1 billion, demonstrating their ability to attract further capital and sustain growth. These results underscore the fund’s role in helping technology companies scale, expand into new markets, and compete globally.

Oraseya Capital focuses on high-growth companies led by exceptional founders and teams, targeting large markets. Its portfolio spans fintech, proptech, artificial intelligence, media and advertising, marketing tech, sustainability and healthcare, digital commerce, and edtech.

Oraseya Capital will place a strategic priority on emerging technologies, with a strong focus on companies developing solutions in healthcare and longevity, fintech digital assets, and Artificial Intelligence. This approach aims to support innovations that can transform how people live, work and produce, while helping build leading companies in emerging economic sectors from Dubai.