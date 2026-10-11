Russia’s National Arabian Horse Championship concludes in cooperation with Emirates Arabian Horse Society

MOSCOW, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Russia National Arabian Horse Championship concluded yesterday in Dmitrovsky District, Moscow, in cooperation with the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS). The event reflects fruitful UAE-Russia cooperation in preserving purebred Arabian horses, developing championships for the breed and strengthening its international presence as a long-standing cultural heritage.

The championship featured around 30 horses belonging to 18 owners and studs (farms), and it forms part of the EAHS’s efforts to support and develop Arabian horse championships worldwide and enhance the quality of services and programmes dedicated to the breed, reflecting the UAE’s leading role in safeguarding this rich legacy and ensuring its sustainability and preservation.

The event was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, who also took part in crowning the winners.

The championship brought together a distinguished selection of purebred Arabian horses and attracted considerable interest from owners and breeders. It provided an opportunity to strengthen communication and exchange expertise among specialists, while supporting international efforts to preserve Arabian horses and raise the standards of championships for the breed.

Al Harbi expressed his pride in the continued cooperation with the Russian Arabian Horse Society, which has resulted in the successful organisation of the championship for the third time. He said this reflected the strength of the partnership between the two sides and reinforced their joint efforts to serve purebred Arabian horses, expand their international reach and enhance their standing regionally and globally.

He noted that this year’s championship witnessed the first implementation of the Rabdan judging system in the Russian Federation, representing a significant step in bringing Emirati expertise to the international arena. He added that the system had attracted interest and praise from the Russian side for its high levels of accuracy, transparency and fairness, helping improve the efficiency of Arabian horse championships and enhance confidence in their results.

Al Harbi added that the substantial prize money allocated across the various classes supported Arabian horse owners and breeders in the Russian Federation and encouraged them to continue their efforts to develop and preserve purebred Arabian horses, ensuring the sustainability of this long-standing tradition and supporting its global expansion.

The organisation of the championship forms part of the EAHS’s ongoing efforts to broaden international cooperation, support specialised championships and strengthen the standing of purebred Arabian horses as an integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage, while expanding their reach among owners, breeders and enthusiasts around the world.