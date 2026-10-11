UAE Pavilion concludes participation at Marrakech Airshow 2026

MARRAKECH, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion has concluded its participation at Marrakech Airshow 2026. The Pavilion brought together EDGE Group, Generation 5 Holding, Multi Level Group (MLG), Resource Industries, Nation Shield and Al Jundi Journal.

On the final day of participation, Emirati companies held eight meetings with representatives from global defence technology firms and international entities. Individually, EDGE Group held two, Generation 5 Holding one, Multi Level Group two, and Resource Industries three meetings.

The Pavilion closed on a high note, drawing 3,100 visitors on the final day alone - its strongest single-day turnout of the event - and bringing total footfall across the four days to 6,328.

Across the four days of Marrakech Airshow 2026, Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, held 58 meetings to promote the upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the International Defence Conference (IDC) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), taking place from 25th to 29th January 2027 and set to be the largest editions in the events' history.

A further 29 meetings were held to promote the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) 2028, and 19 meetings were held to promote the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), underscoring the growing international appeal of Abu Dhabi's defence and security event portfolio.

The strong interest generated during Marrakech Airshow 2026 further reinforces the global stature of IDEX, NAVDEX and ISNR, with numerous exhibitors, industry leaders and defence companies expressing their interest in participating in the 2027 editions.

Beyond Marrakech, the Pavilion's 2026 roadshow continues with further participation planned at the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) in Jordan.