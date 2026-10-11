DEWA receives Ethiopian Executive Leadership Training Programme delegation

DUBAI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a delegation from the Executive Leadership Training Programme of the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s headquarters. This comes within the framework of the UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme, which aims to foster cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge across all sectors.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on DEWA’s leading practices and initiatives, as well as its global achievements in electricity, water, sustainability, innovation, digital transformation and customer service. The delegation also gained insight of DEWA’s approaches to governance, corporate excellence and the management of major projects.

The visit reflects DEWA’s commitment to fostering partnerships based on knowledge exchange and reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s position as a global hub for sharing best practices in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation, while showcasing the UAE’s pioneering experiences and initiatives across a range of sectors.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA’s hosting of the delegation reflects international confidence in DEWA’s pioneering experience and embodies the UAE’s commitment to strengthening government partnerships and building leadership capabilities. He noted that knowledge exchange is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and enhanced joint government action.

Al Tayer added that DEWA has established itself as a global benchmark for best practices and performance excellence, guided by the vision and directives of the wise leadership and underpinned by its commitment to innovation, disruptive technologies and the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

During the visit, the delegation learnt about DEWA’s key projects and global achievements. DEWA ranks first globally across 13 key performance indicators, outperforming major utilities in the European Union and the United States. Dubai has recorded the world’s lowest customer minutes lost (CML), at just 0.82 minutes (approximately 49 seconds) per customer annually in 2025, compared to about 15 minutes for major European electricity utilities. Electricity transmission and distribution losses stand at just 2 percent, the lowest rate globally and well below the global average of 6 percent to 7 percent, while water network losses stand at 4.4 percent, compared to about 15 percent in North America.

Al Tayer highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park, that is expected to exceed 8,000MW by 2030. The solar park’s fourth phase has set four Guinness World Records, most notably for the world’s tallest concentrated solar power (CSP) tower, at 263.126 metres, the largest thermal energy storage capacity, at 5,907 megawatt-hours, and the largest single-operator CSP plant, at 700MW. The delegation also learnt about the 250MW Hatta Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant, the first project of its kind in the GCC, with an energy storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours.

The delegation was briefed on the pioneering achievements of DEWA in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation, as well as the prestigious global awards it has received across various sectors, including in intellectual property and patents.