SEWA expands water capacity with Nahwa infrastructure

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the pumping station, storage tanks, and water network extension in Nahwa area of Khorfakkan, while continuing its efforts to connect electricity and water services to the heritage village development project in the area.

Engineer Saud Abdulaziz, Director of the Khorfakkan Department at SEWA, stated that the Nahwa pumping station, the water tanks, and the water network project reinforce the area's water infrastructure. He added that the project shows the Authority's dedication to using smart technologies to improve operational efficiency and service sustainability.

The project comprises an advanced pumping station, water storage tanks, and an integrated distribution network fitted with modern operating and monitoring systems; these elements enhance pumping efficiency, increase storage capacity, and guarantee a continuous supply, thus meeting both the region's present and future requirements.

He stressed that the Authority is increasing its efforts to provide electricity and water services to the Heritage Village in the Nahwa area. The work involved the installation of a 1,500 kVA electrical distribution substation and the laying of 1,600 metres of 11 kV high-voltage cables in order to secure the required power supply and improve the efficiency and reliability of the network in that area.

With regard to water services, a 500-metre water network was installed to meet the water requirements of the Heritage Village development project and to ensure that the network is ready to serve the project's facilities.