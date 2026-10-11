Department of Municipalities and Transport launches major Mussafah road upgrades

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced plans to upgrade key roads in Mussafah, improving journeys between the industrial area, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Zayed City.

The project covers approximately 13 kilometres along E30 and 8th Street in Mussafah, aiming to ease congestion, make journeys safer and reduce overall travel times.

A core component of the Mussafah works is a new free-flowing highway along 8th Street featuring three lanes in each direction. It will be flanked by three additional lanes on each side to enhance accessibility to shops and amenities in the area without disturbing the expressway’s traffic. In total, the street will be able to accommodate an estimated 4,000 vehicles per hour.

Additional enhancement works include upgrades to four interchanges along E30, better connections with 8th Street and E20, and modifications to nine key junctions. Plans are also underway for two new bridges between Mussafah and Mohamed Bin Zayed City, plus one dedicated to pedestrians.

Engineer Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director-General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said, “Mussafah’s road network serves residents travelling to work, businesses moving goods and people making local journeys throughout the day. Planning for these different needs is essential to the area’s continued growth. By separating traffic passing through the area from local access and improving connections with surrounding communities, we can support economic activity while making everyday journeys easier and safer.”

He added, “This forward-looking approach will also prepare the network for future connections, ensuring that decisions we make today support Abu Dhabi’s development over the longer term.”

The Mussafah project complements wider efforts to strengthen connectivity across the emirate. These include a planned two-tunnel undersea link between the eastern tip of Abu Dhabi Island to Mussafah passing beneath Khor Al Maqta and Al Hudayriyat Island channel.