Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening night of 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Festival has officially inaugurated its 23rd edition under the inspiring theme ‘The Wisdom of Culture.’

The highly anticipated Festival opened its 2026 edition last evening at Etihad Arena, attended by Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), alongside Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, and Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra.

Aligned with the UAE’s “Year of the Family” and marking 30 years since the founding of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), this edition celebrates the nation through a diverse programme of music and the arts, reflecting its cultural depth, artistic ambition and enduring commitment to international cultural dialogue.

Setting the tone for the 2026 season, the UAE National Orchestra took to the stage under the baton of acclaimed conductor François López-Ferrer, recipient of the 2024 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, alongside celebrated pianist David Khrikuli.

The opening night unfolded across three works spanning drama, romance and folk-inspired warmth. The evening launched with Franz von Suppé's Overture to Light Cavalry, its galloping rhythms and spirited fanfares setting an energetic tone from the very first bars. Khrikuli, a laureate of numerous international competitions, then took centre stage for Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2, delivering a performance marked by sweeping lyricism and formidable technical command. The programme closed with Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, a work rich in melodic warmth and folk colour, bringing the evening to a triumphant close.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo said, “The 23rd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival celebrates our homeland, the United Arab Emirates – its resilience, spirit of coexistence, light and unwavering commitment to peace. This year, as every year, the Festival is an expression of our deep sense of belonging and loyalty to our blessed land – the land of Zayed, a nation of goodness and generosity.

She continued, “The 23rd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival is held under the theme The Wisdom of Culture. From the very beginning, our nation has embraced this wisdom as a guiding principle. Culture brings us together. It reminds us that, despite our differences, we are one, united by a shared destiny."

“This is the essence of our nation, and the message of Abu Dhabi Festival: an invitation to celebrate the UAE and its enduring call to build a new future together, bound by our shared humanity, compassion and mutual understanding. It is also an invitation to celebrate Abu Dhabi, where the world’s finest artists come together on our stages,” she concluded.

Sheikha Alia said, “Opening Abu Dhabi Festival is a significant moment for the UAE National Orchestra, and one we step into with real pride. This is not simply an appearance at the Festival. It is our Orchestra opening a 23rd edition that ADMAF has built over thirty years. Our musicians share this stage with François López-Ferrer and David Khrikuli, guest artists of international calibre, bringing together exceptional musicianship in a performance that reflects the international outlook of the Orchestra and the cultural ambition of the UAE.”

Following its opening concert, Abu Dhabi Festival 2026 continues until 19th December with an exceptional programme, bringing together internationally celebrated artists, ensembles and Emirati talent performing across Abu Dhabi's leading cultural venues.

Highlights include Academy Award® and Grammy Award®-winning composer Hans Zimmer, renowned French tenor Benjamin Bernheim, American Ballet Theatre, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in its first-ever concert in the UAE, the Arab world premiere of Algarabía, performances by Dhafer Youssef, internationally acclaimed recital artists, and outstanding Emirati musicians including Elham Al Marzooqi and Fatima Al Hashimi.

Nurturing creative talent remains at the heart of ADMAF’s mission. Across the 2026 edition, young UAE artists and students will also connect directly with international artists through hands-on educational programming.

The Festival will present the Children’s Biennale, the first outdoor children’s biennale in the Middle East, at Umm Al Emarat Park from 6th November to 6th December. Inspired by the UAE’s Year of the Family, it is presented in partnership with National Gallery Singapore, Umm Al Emarat Park and Salayel Hospitality. Bringing together nine Emirati and international artists working across sculpture, textiles, sound and light, the Biennale will transform the park into an interactive space where visitors of all ages can experience art through touch, sound and movement. Family sessions, workshops and interactive activities will accompany the exhibition.

Through the newly established Festival Academy this year, students from across the UAE will also benefit from intensive training, masterclasses, open rehearsals and mentorship with visiting international artists. Alongside these workshops, Festival in Focus will bring students from public and private schools as well as Education Partnership Schools (EPS) to exclusive youth performances and rehearsals, presented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

In addition, young string musicians of the Abu Dhabi Festival Youth Orchestra will deliver a special public concert celebrating their artistic growth and orchestral mastery on 18th November.