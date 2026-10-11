UAE University to host 8th International Conference on Engineering Geophysics

Al AIN, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), in collaboration with Al Ain City Municipality, will host the 8th International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG 2026) from 13-15 October 2026. The conference will take place at The Founder Sheikh Zayed’s Hall on the UAEU campus in Al Ain Region, bringing together scientists, researchers and geophysics engineering experts from around the world.

This conference dedicated to near-surface geophysics engineering will examine technologies and solutions for investigating soil and infrastructure, locating groundwater, supporting major urban projects, and applying geophysical methods to protect natural and geological heritage.

Professor Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said hosting the conference reflects the university’s research standing and its role in supporting applied research and international partnerships. He also noted that the event will connect scientific knowledge with national development needs, particularly in infrastructure, water resource management and environmental sustainability.

UAEU, he added, continues to invest in research and research infrastructure that enables scientists to develop innovative solutions to contemporary engineering and environmental challenges.

Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality, said hosting the conference in Al Ain Region reflects its role in supporting specialised events that connect scientific research with municipal practice.

This collaboration contributes to sustainable urban development and the preservation of natural resources for future generations. He added that the conference will provide an opportunity to exchange expertise and examine scientific and technological solutions for infrastructure and sustainable development projects.

Professor Maamar Benkraouda, Chair of the Conference Organising Committee, said this year’s conference will be held under the theme Geophysics for a Sustainable Future: Innovating for Urban Resilience and Geotourism. The theme reflects the role of research in supporting sustainable development, improving natural resource management, and protecting natural and geological heritage. He added that international experts and research institutions will participate, alongside an exhibition showcasing technologies and solutions in geophysics engineering.

The scientific programme is expected to include keynote sessions, peer-reviewed research papers and specialised workshops, with more than 100 researchers and experts representing 25 countries across several continents. An accompanying exhibition will feature 30 local and international organisations presenting advances in subsurface exploration, geophysical modelling and geophysics engineering applications.

The conference will also provide opportunities to develop research partnerships and exchange expertise among academic institutions, government entities and the private sector, strengthening the UAE’s contribution to international research in geophysics engineering and its environmental applications.