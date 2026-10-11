Ajman Tourism Department targets Central Asian markets with promotional roadshow

AJMAN, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media is conducting a promotional roadshow across Central Asia from 12 to 16 October, with events scheduled in Tashkent on October 13 and Almaty on October 15.

The initiative aims to diversify tourism source markets, strengthen ties with travel industry partners and explore new strategic partnerships.

The department will showcase Ajman’s cultural heritage, natural attractions, hospitality, family experiences and leisure offerings to boost the emirate’s international visibility.

The roadshow supports Ajman’s efforts to expand its global partner network and position the emirate as an accessible, distinctive, year-round destination for diverse traveller segments.

Mahmood Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said: "Promotional roadshows play an important role in building long-term relationships with travel and tourism partners and strengthening Ajman's presence across international markets. Through our visits to Tashkent and Almaty, we aim to deepen engagement with the travel trade, identify new opportunities for cooperation, and introduce more audiences to Ajman's distinctive tourism experiences."

He added: "Central Asia represents a valuable opportunity within our broader market diversification strategy. By building direct relationships with partners in these markets, we are supporting sustainable visitor growth, expanding Ajman's international reach and strengthening the competitiveness of the emirate's tourism sector."