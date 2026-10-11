MBRHE becomes first government entity in Dubai to dedicate service area to 'Generation Shapers'

DUBAI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the allocation of a dedicated service area at its premises for “Generation Shapers”, becoming the first government entity in Dubai to introduce this initiative. The move reflects MBRHE’s leadership in enhancing the customer experience and its appreciation of mothers’ vital role in nurturing future generations and strengthening families and society.

The initiative aims to provide a convenient and comfortable service experience through a dedicated space designed to welcome these customers and address their needs. It seeks to facilitate access to MBRHE’s services and enhance their overall experience, reflecting the Establishment’s commitment to placing customers’ needs and happiness at the forefront of its priorities.

The initiative translates MBRHE’s appreciation of “Generation Shapers” into a tangible institutional practice, honouring their contribution to raising children, instilling enduring values and building a cohesive society. It also aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, which seeks to strengthen family bonds and reinforce the family’s position as the foundation of society and a driving force for its development.

MBRHE continues to develop government services that put people first, combining service quality with responsiveness to the needs of different segments of society. These efforts support its vision of providing an integrated housing system that enhances quality of life and strengthens family and social stability in Dubai.

This approach builds on MBRHE’s record of institutional excellence. In March 2026, the Establishment secured international accreditation under the International Employee Happiness and Wellbeing Standard (IEHWS) and the International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS), achieving an evaluation score of 100% in each. This achievement reflects its commitment to applying international standards to enhance the working environment, improve the customer experience and embed continuous improvement in the delivery of housing services.