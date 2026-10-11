Al Salam Cycling Championship’s 11th edition to feature 5 races, over AED3.6 million in prize money

DUBAI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship has announced the launch of its 11th edition.

Signalling the start of its 2026–2027 season, the championship traces a remarkable path that has established it as the world’s largest event of its kind for amateur cyclists and one of the most prominent community sporting events in Dubai and the UAE.

Starting on 27 December 2026 and running through to 14 March 2027, the championship will feature five races for men and women across clearly-defined categories for amateurs, professionals, clubs, and national teams. The upcoming edition is expected to draw extensive international participation in keeping with the championship’s exemplary level of organisation and consistently high standards of competition.

Beyond the spirit of sporting competition, the 11th edition of the championship builds on a clearly outlined vision to promote sport as an integral part of life, strengthen community engagement, and harness Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and comprehensive sports ecosystem. These efforts further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global destination for major sporting events and exceptional athletes.

The five races will offer AED3.695 million in prize money, with the championship anticipating the participation of approximately 1,900 male and female cyclists. These figures reflect the event’s growing global popularity and the diversity of its competitive categories.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, said that the scale and popularity of the championship as it marked its 11th edition reflects the inspirational vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his enduring support for sport as an enabler of community spirit and enhanced quality of life.

He said: “Since its inception, the Al Salam Cycling Championship has embodied the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. Going beyond the boundaries of sporting competition, it has emerged as a notable platform to promote a community sporting culture, inspiring people to stay fit and fulfil their potential, and providing Emiratis the competitive edge to enhance their sporting performances. Its reach continues to expand year after year, attracting participants from countries around the world.”

Al Falasi said: “As we announce the launch of the 11th edition, we are proud that the Al Salam Cycling Championship has established itself as the world’s largest championship of its kind for amateur cyclists and secured a distinctive place on the global cycling calendar. This success places greater responsibility on us to exceed achievements recorded thus far and continue enhancing the organisational and technical scope each year in a manner befitting Dubai’s name and global standing.”

He added: “The new edition brings added momentum in terms of race diversity, the breadth of participation, and overall prize money. It also welcomes a wide range of participants, including men and women competing as amateurs, professionals, clubs, and national teams. We look forward to an exceptional season that reflects the level the championship has reached and showcases the organisational acumen synonymous with Dubai’s hosting of major sporting events.”

The new season will get underway on 27 December 2026 with the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race, one of the championship’s key events. Expected to bring together over 250 cyclists, the race will offer AED1 million in prize money.

All eyes will turn to the Elite Race on 17 January, 2027 with the field comprising UAE amateur cyclists, professionals, club riders, national teams, and teams representing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The race is expected to draw over 350 participants and will offer AED1 million in prize money, making it one of the season’s most prominent and fiercely contested events.

On 24 January, 2027, the championship will host the Women’s Race, pitting amateur and professional cyclists from around the world. Featuring over 200 participants and offering AED460,000 in prize money, the race highlights the growing presence of women in cycling and their important place in the championship’s overall programme.

The Open Desert Race on 31 January, 2027 will feature four categories: men’s amateurs, men’s professionals, women’s amateurs, and women’s professionals. Open to participants from around the world, the race is targeting 500 male and female competitors and will offer AED535,000 in prize money.

The season will conclude on 14 March 2027 with the Arqoub Al Sadeera Race, which will bring together amateur and professional male and female cyclists from around the world. With over 600 participants in prospect, it will be the largest race of the 11th edition in terms of participant numbers, with AED700,000 in prize money on offer.

The diverse line-up of races in the 11th edition gives the championship a broad competitive dimension, combining support for Emirati cyclists, the participation of elite athletes, expanded participation for women and an open invitation to cyclists from around the world. This approach further strengthens the vibrant community appeal the Al Salam Cycling Championship has built over its previous editions.

As the championship enters its second decade, it has emerged as an integrated sporting and community platform rather than just a sporting event. It reflects Dubai’s approach to transforming distinctive initiatives into sustainable experiences, translates the leadership’s vision of inspiring a more active society, and reinforces the emirate’s standing as a global centre for major sporting events.

The Al Salam Cycling Championship is organised in collaboration with a number of strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and Dubai Film.