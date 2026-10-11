Sharjah Fish Resources discusses service developments

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Fish Resources Authority held its eighth periodic meeting with the fishermen's cooperative societies in Sharjah. Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of the Authority, chaired the meeting, with several Authority officials and the societies' heads and representatives in attendance. The gathering aimed to strengthen coordination, address fishermen's needs, and improve the services provided to them.

The meeting looked at the results of the previous meeting's recommendations and talked about the most significant developments and problems concerning the fishing sector, such as the regulation of hunting and recreational fishing, the procedures for compensating fishermen, and fisheries development projects, as well as the achievements of the cooperative societies and the ways to improve joint cooperation and develop the services offered to fishermen.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin stressed the need for regular meetings to maintain direct communication with the associations and meet fishermen's needs.

He also stressed the need to follow up on the results of earlier meetings and to turn the recommendations and proposals into concrete actions, thus improving operational efficiency and the degree of integration between the Authority and the fishermen's cooperative associations.