Verstappen seals commanding maiden Singapore Grand Prix victory

SINGAPORE, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Max Verstappen put in an assured drive to take victory in the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026. The Red Bull driver holding the lead throughout the hot and humid encounter to seal his first-ever Grand Prix win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday.

After defending against Charles Leclerc into the first corner, Verstappen ensured that he emerged in P1 and, while the Ferrari initially remained on his tail, the four-time World Champion soon built up a significant gap at the front.

Verstappen expressed his pride and satisfaction after claiming a long-awaited Singapore Grand Prix win – the result coming in the Dutchman’s 10th attempt.

Verstappen had scored four podium finishes around the Marina Bay Street Circuit in previous years, including back-to-back P2 results in 2024 and 2025, but victory eluded him.

Speaking after the triumph, which also came during his 250th Grand Prix start, Verstappen smiled: “It’s taken a while, but I think this race was very good.

“It worked out, so of course I’m very happy to win here.”

It also gives Verstappen and Red Bull successive wins, following their breakthrough first victory of the 2026 season last time out at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.