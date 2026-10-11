UAE, Singapore explore new horizons to strengthen trade, investment partnership

SINGAPORE, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, met with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore, and Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry, to discuss ways to deepen trade and investment cooperation, expand partnership opportunities, and capitalise on emerging economic prospects between the two nations.

The meeting, held in the presence of Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, addressed a range of topics of mutual interest, with a particular focus on expanding bilateral trade and investment.

Both sides discussed the importance of exchanging expertise to support sustainable economic growth, and explored ways to encourage companies and investors in both countries to turn investment opportunities into practical projects that strengthen the private sector’s role in driving economic cooperation.

Commenting on the meeting, Al Zeyoudi said: “Our partnership with Singapore continues to grow on solid foundations, particularly in trade and investment. By strengthening ties between our business communities, empowering our private sectors and facilitating trade and investment flows, we will unlock new opportunities for companies and investors in both countries. The UAE is committed to deepening cooperation with Singapore in priority sectors and building more diversified and sustainable trade and investment relations that keep pace with a changing global economy.”

During the visit, Al Zeyoudi also held a series of meetings with representatives of Singapore’s private sector, including investors, business leaders, and senior figures from leading companies and economic institutions. The discussions explored ways to expand mutual investment, identify new areas of partnership between the business communities of both countries, and capitalise on the potential of both markets, reinforcing the role of the private sector as a key driver of economic growth and market integration.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Singapore reached US$6.54 billion in 2025, up from US$5.2 billion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 25.3%. The UAE is Singapore’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, while UAE direct investment in Singapore totalled US$5.12 billion between 2021 and 2025. Some 230 Singaporean companies have established operations in the UAE, with leading sectors including real estate, hospitality and tourism, energy, telecommunications, and transportation and warehousing.