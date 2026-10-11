SIF 2026 puts business resilience, future leadership in focus

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies,” the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026) will host a series of specialised workshops within its programme of more than 140 activities, exploring how skills and institutional expertise can strengthen business competitiveness and turn investment opportunities into ventures capable of scaling from Sharjah into global markets.

Held on 14 and 15 October at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, the workshops will bring together entrepreneurs and experts from across sectors to explore AI’s role in building resilient supply chains, simplifying tax compliance and shaping smart cities, alongside commercial arbitration's contribution to investor confidence, opportunities for women's leadership and youth entrepreneurship, and the psychology behind business decision-making.

On the opening day, "Breaking Barriers: Women Building What's Next" will bring together diverse experiences across engineering, leadership and entrepreneurship, featuring Amal Almenhali, Founder and CEO of UAI Capability; Shamma Binlahij, Entrepreneurship Consultant and Founder of Sahab Vacation Homes; Dr. Suaad Al Shamsi, Aviation Consultant at WAI Middle East; and Noura Mohammed Al Mulla, Head of Programmes at NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.

The workshop will explore what it takes for women to turn their ambitions and ideas into meaningful impact, from overcoming challenges and building professional confidence and credibility to accessing the right networks and support and navigating different stages of career and business growth. The speakers will share defining moments from their professional journeys and the lessons these experiences offer women aspiring to lead innovation, establish businesses and expand their ventures.

On the opening day, Ali Almutawa, Senior Director of Operations, Shurooq will lead "Building Supply Chain Resilience: The Role of AI and Organisational Capabilities" examining how organisations can strengthen their ability to manage disruptions amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. Drawing on research conducted across the GCC, the workshop will highlight the role of artificial intelligence, circular economy orientation and organisational capabilities in strengthening supply chain resilience. It will also offer practical insights for business leaders and decision-makers on responding to change, enhancing adaptability and maintaining business continuity.

AI's growing role in simplifying regulatory compliance will be explored in "Investing in the UAE: How AI Simplifies Tax and Compliance," a workshop presented by the Mexican Business Council. Through a live demonstration comparing AI tools, the workshop will examine how technology designed around UAE tax legislation can help businesses navigate evolving compliance requirements, including corporate tax and supplier verification. It will also offer practical guidance on managing regulatory obligations, organising financial and supplier data, and integrating AI tools with professional oversight.

On the same day, the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (TAHKEEM) will organise "TAHKEEM: Empowering Investment, Developing Future Arbitrators" featuring Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al Echlah, Director of the Centre; Eng. Amna Sultan Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Secretary at TAHKEEM; and Dr. Mariam Sultan Bin Haddah Alsuwaidi, Business Development Manager at TAHKEEM.

The workshop will explore the connection between developing arbitration professionals and building a business environment supported by reliable commercial dispute resolution mechanisms, helping maintain confidence among commercial parties and support the continuity of business relationships and partnerships.

“Smart Cities - Adaptive Economies,” a two-day workshop presented by Al Marwan Group, will explore how AI, architecture, and human imagination are shaping future urban environments. Under the themes “Designing a Future That Thinks Ahead” and “From Imagination to Reinvention,” the workshops will examine how AI and robotics are transforming urban design, creativity, and real estate development.

Alef Group will present “Alef Group’s Exclusive Preview of its Upcoming Destination,” offering participants a first look at a new destination, “Seef Residences”, located in the Al Khan area of Sharjah, ahead of its official launch. The workshop will introduce the destination’s concept, location and key features, giving attendees an early view of Alef Group’s latest addition to the emirate’s development landscape.

On the second day, the Shurooq Youth Council will organise a youth-focused workshop titled "The Psychology of Making Great Decisions in Business and Life" led by Talal Alabboudi, Founder and Managing Director of Match Consultancy. The workshop will examine the psychological factors influencing decisions made by leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, including the role of cognitive biases, intuition and mental clarity in shaping their judgement and choices.

The discussion will explore how understanding human behaviour can improve decision-making in situations where opportunities and risks intersect and conditions change rapidly. It will also examine how these insights can support young people in shaping their professional and entrepreneurial journeys while helping individuals and organisations adapt to developments in the economic landscape.

Also on the second day, the Statistics and Community Development Department (SCDD) will host "Sharjah's Evolving Business Landscape: Opportunities for Youth" exploring how the emirate's expanding economic activity is opening new opportunities for younger generations to build professional careers and entrepreneurial ventures. The discussion comes amid continued investment growth in Sharjah, which attracted AED 7.74 billion in capital investment through foreign direct investment projects in 2025, generating 5,673 new jobs, according to Invest in Sharjah data.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants from over 60 countries. Its programme will include more than 140 activities, with dedicated business meetings connecting investors, companies and decision-makers to explore opportunities for partnership, expansion and investment.