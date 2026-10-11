Dubai Arabian Horse Stud auction achieves record sales of AED 17.361 million

DUBAI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Arabian Horse Stud’s auction, held in the stud’s indoor arena, achieved record sales of AED 17.361 million, attracting wide participation from owners and breeders of purebred Arabian horses from the UAE, the Gulf countries, the Middle East, and Europe.

In a statement issued today, the stud said the auction was conducted on-site by Emirates Auction and online through the Kaheelah Auction platform. It featured 55 horses bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, in addition to‎ two‎ exclusive‎ breedings‎ to‎ Fa‎ El‎ Rasheem‎ and‎ D‎ Seraj.

Mare D Eshrah topped the sales list, fetching AED 2.8 million, followed by the mare D Hanneen, which sold for AED 2.3 million.

















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