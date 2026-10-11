Foreign capital inflows to Indonesia reach US$7.33 billion

JAKARTA, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesia’s Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said that foreign capital inflows into Indonesia's financial markets reached Rp131.1 trillion (approximately US$7.33 billion) year-to-date (ytd), reflecting resilient investor confidence in the country's macroeconomic fundamentals.

"These inflows have been primarily driven by Government Securities (SBN), which have grown increasingly attractive and successfully drawn Rp36.7 trillion (US$2.05 billion)," Nazara was quoted by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA) as saying during the monthly state budget press briefing.

He noted that capital flows contracted in early 2026 before surging sharply to Rp140.6 trillion (US$7.86 billion) in the second quarter and moderating through the third quarter.

Momentum picked up again at the onset of the fourth quarter, with net foreign inflows logging Rp22.01 trillion (US$1.23 billion) as of October 7.

Suahasil explained that Government Securities remained a major catalyst for foreign investments. In the first six days of October alone, the government bonds attracted nearly Rp8 trillion (US$447.03 million) in foreign capital.

In contrast, the domestic equity market recorded net foreign outflows of Rp84.2 trillion (US$4.70 billion) year-to-date.