Oman's total electricity production rises by 4.3%

MUSCAT,11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Oman’s total electricity generation rose 4.3 per cent year on year to 37,481.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the first eight months of 2026, while water production fell 3.5%, preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed.

Electricity generation increased from 35,935.3 GWh in the corresponding period of 2025, with growth across most governorates. Muscat recorded the largest increase, at 204.8%.

Net electricity production rose 4.6 per cent to 36,463.9 GWh from 34,871.8 GWh a year earlier. The measure includes purchases by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company and the Rural Areas Electricity Company, with figures broken down by region.

Muscat also recorded the strongest growth in net production, at 204.4%.

Water production fell 3.5% to 330.65 million cubic metres in the January-August period, compared with 342.71 million cubic metres a year earlier.

Muscat’s water output declined 6.2% to 128.07 million cubic metres from 136.57 million cubic metres.