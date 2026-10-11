Saqr Ghobash welcomes European Parliament resolution to counter terrorist Muslim Brotherhood networks

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), welcomed the European Parliament’s resolution calling for a unified European strategy to counter terrorist Muslim Brotherhood networks and their associated activities.

He emphasised that the resolution represents an important step toward strengthening international efforts to combat extremism and terrorism and counter the threats these networks pose to the security and stability of communities.

He underlined that countering the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood requires sustained, coordinated international action focused on strengthening cooperation, sharing information, cutting off sources of funding, and combating activities that contribute to the spread of extremism and undermine stability.

Ghobash stressed that the resolution’s significance lies in translating it into concrete, coordinated action to expose these networks and their funding sources and limit their ability to exploit institutions and community-based activities to spread extremism. He emphasised that protecting societies requires clear positions and decisive action to counter threats, in accordance with the rule of law.

He underlined the importance of strengthening international and parliamentary cooperation to combat extremism and terrorism, reaffirming the UAE’s support for international efforts to protect communities, promote tolerance and coexistence, and advance regional and international peace and stability.