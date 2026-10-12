China accelerates hydrogen sector growth in green energy push

BEIJING, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- China's hydrogen energy sector is accelerating on all fronts, spanning production, storage, transportation and application, emerging as a vital driving force in the country's green and low-carbon energy transition.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), in August 2026, China launched comprehensive hydrogen application pilot programmes across five major city clusters.

China's hydrogen production capacity now accounts for over half of the global total, with an annual output exceeding 39 million tonnes, ranking first in the world.

The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) has incorporated hydrogen energy into the non-fossil energy supply system for the first time. In the western regions, local areas are leveraging abundant wind and solar resources to produce green hydrogen through water electrolysis.

Construction is currently underway on China's first cross-provincial hydrogen pipeline. To date, the combined length of completed and planned hydrogen pipelines nationwide has surpassed 13,000 kilometres.