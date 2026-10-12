'3iQ' secures In-Principle Approval from ADGM

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- 3iQ Corp., a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, announced that its UAE-based sister company, 3iQ Middle East Ltd, has secured In-Principle Approval (IPA) for a Category 4 licence from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM.

The approval follows a strategic partnership with Further, the UAE-based digital asset investment manager, enabling institutional investors to access digital assets through 3iQ's Managed Account Platform (QMAP), which has attracted US$100 million in sovereign-linked seed capital.

The company said the approval forms part of its strategy to establish a regulated presence in major digital asset hubs globally.

Pascal St-Jean, CEO of 3iQ and Coincheck Group, affirmed the company's belief in the UAE as a key digital asset hub with an advanced regulatory regime that protects investors, expressing his commitment to strengthening 3iQ's presence in the region, starting with ADGM.

Rachel Pether, Head of Middle East at 3iQ, described the approval as an exciting development resulting from constructive collaboration with ADGM's proactive regulator.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said the approval marked an important step towards establishing a regulated presence in ADGM, reflecting growing interest from international firms in its dynamic digital asset ecosystem, supported by a progressive regulatory framework and an expanding community of global and regional market participants.

He expressed ADGM's commitment to supporting 3iQ through the licensing process as it seeks to contribute to Abu Dhabi's growing digital asset ecosystem.