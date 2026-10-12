Abdullah bin Zayed, Dutch Foreign Minister discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed strengthening bilateral relations in various fields during a phone call with Tom Berendsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Discussions also focused on efforts to advance strategic cooperation in several sectors, particularly economic and development-related fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Berendsen also discussed current regional and international developments and exchanged views on them.