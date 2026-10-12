ADJD strengthens private mediation with 61 mediators for civil and commercial disputes

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sixty-one private mediators in civil and commercial disputes took the legal oath before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), marking the official start of their duties under applicable legislation and strengthening alternative dispute resolution through agreements between parties to expedite justice.

Al Abri said the approval of a new batch of private mediators reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop the justice system, provide flexible legal alternatives that complement the courts and follow international best practices.

He added that private mediation strengthens Abu Dhabi's investment and economic environment by offering swift and effective mechanisms to resolve civil and commercial disputes, while ensuring confidentiality and expediting settlements. This supports stable commercial transactions and business continuity.

Al Abri urged the new mediators to uphold integrity, impartiality and transparency, and comply with applicable legislation and professional standards to safeguard the rights of all parties and ensure efficient settlements.

The mediators expressed their appreciation for the responsibility entrusted to them, pledging to perform their duties with integrity and impartiality, support amicable dispute resolution and contribute to upholding the rule of law.