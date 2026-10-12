EWEC opens registration for Clean Energy Certificates auction until October 30

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) announced the opening of registration for its Q4 2026 Clean Energy Certificate (CEC) auction until 30th October, enabling organisations to verify their clean electricity consumption, reduce Scope 2 emissions from their operations and strengthen their commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

As the Single Registrant and Scheme Operator of the scheme introduced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) in 2021, EWEC said each certificate represents the environmental attributes of one megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable or clean energy, in accordance with the internationally recognised I-REC Standard.

The certificates are offered through a competitive "Pay as Bid" mechanism, with reserve prices set for solar, nuclear and wind certificates. EWEC also hosts awareness sessions for organisations on the procurement process.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of EWEC, said these mechanisms help decarbonise the wider economy and enable industries to remain competitive in international markets.

He noted that every solar and battery storage project commissioned increases the pool of verified clean electricity available, as Abu Dhabi plans to expand its solar power capacity to 14 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and more than 35 GW by 2035.