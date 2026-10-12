Burjeel Holdings unifies 3 healthcare brands to expand affordable services

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has established a dedicated affordable healthcare platform, bringing together its LLH, Lifecare and Medeor brands under a unified leadership structure headed by Dr. Narendra D Sonigra, as part of its Burjeel 2.0 transformation programme to improve operational efficiency and support sustainable growth in the UAE.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said bringing the brands together under unified leadership would enable the group to use its resources more effectively and strengthen operational integration, while allowing each brand to retain its identity and serve specific segments, including middle- and lower-income populations and industrial workforces.

The platform brings together six internationally accredited hospitals and 24 medical centres and clinics across the UAE, with more than 500 beds and over 2,400 healthcare professionals. The facilities recorded more than 2.3 million outpatient visits in 2025 and contributed 22.7 percent of the Group's revenue in the first half of 2026.

As part of its expansion plans, Burjeel Holdings is planning a new 75-bed LLH Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai, to serve the area's industrial workforce and surrounding communities, alongside more than 10 new clinics across the UAE.

These facilities will serve as entry points into an integrated healthcare network, enabling patients requiring complex treatment to be referred to the Group's advanced-care facilities, including Burjeel Medical City.