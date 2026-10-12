UAE strongly condemns continued Houthi Group attacks on King Khalid International Airport

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the continued attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in injuries to a number of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.