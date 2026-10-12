Bahraini Shura Chairman commends UAE National Guard for rescuing oil tanker crew

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received a message of thanks and appreciation from Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Shura Council Chairman of the Kingdom of Bahrain, expressing his deep appreciation and pride in the efforts of the Coast Guard Division of the UAE National Guard Command in rescuing an Asian crew from an oil tanker after a fire broke out on board in the Arabian Gulf.

In his message, the Bahraini Shura Council Chairman praised the team’s high level of competence, readiness and swift response, highlighting its commitment to protecting lives and enhancing maritime safety.

He commended these outstanding humanitarian and professional efforts, stressing the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation and coordination to protect commercial vessels and their crews, safeguard maritime security and freedom of navigation through vital sea lanes, support global energy security and ensure the smooth flow of international trade.

Al Saleh said the UAE’s efforts reflected its commitment to joint action and regional and international security and stability, wishing the country continued security, stability and prosperity under its wise leadership.