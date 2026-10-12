UAE officially joins World Gymnastics

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Gymnastics Committee of the UAE Sports for All Federation, has officially joined World Gymnastics, enabling it to participate in international events.

Saeed Ali Alajil, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, said the federation received an official letter yesterday confirming its international membership, following its approval at the World Gymnastics Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

He added that the move reflects the federation's efforts to expand international partnerships, promote cooperation and knowledge exchange, advance sports development, participate in global programmes and gymnastics events, and identify talent among citizens and residents.

Alajil explained that the establishment of the Gymnastics Committee within the federation was supported by the UAE National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports, helping strengthen the UAE's standing in this Olympic sport.