UAE Team Emirates-XRG announces line-up for Tour of Guangxi as WorldTour season concludes

BEIJING, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG will close out the 2026 UCI WorldTour season tomorrow in China, with the seventh edition of the Tour of Guangxi bringing together some of the world's best riders, including Colombian Sebastián Molano and Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez.

The team has announced its line-up for the Tour of Guangxi, including the welcome return of Marc Soler. The Spaniard, out with injury since the Giro d’Italia in May, will be making his return to racing, as will his Belgian teammate Florian Vermeersch, who will be making his debut in the Tour of Guangxi.

The squad also includes Rui Oliveira, who will serve as Molano's lead-out man in the sprint stages, alongside last year's third-place finisher, Jhonatan Narváez, Belgian Rune Herregodts and Danish Julius Johansen.

For Molano, it will be his final race in UAE Team Emirates-XRG colours. After eight seasons and 20 victories to date, the Colombian will depart for pastures new in the off-season.