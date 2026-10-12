Kenya to host third round of Faith–AI Compass Covenant meetings tomorrow

NAIROBI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities will organise the third round of discussions under the Faith–AI Compass Covenant tomorrow in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. The roundtable will bring together religious leaders, technology industry representatives, academics, and policymakers to examine the rapid changes driven by artificial intelligence and consider their consequences for humanity and society.

Building on previous meetings in New York and Paris, the Nairobi roundtable will advance the initiative’s exploration of AI’s future, with particular emphasis on the ethical questions it raises and its impact on human life.

The discussions will be jointly chaired by Dana Humaid, CEO of the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities; Baroness Joanna Shields, the Alliance’s lead partner for the initiative; and Dr. Mustafa Y. Ali, Secretary-General of the Global Network of Religions for Children and Executive Director of Arigatou International.

Key topics will include accountability in AI development, ethical safeguards, and the importance of human values in shaping emerging technologies. The participants will also consider how religious institutions, technology companies, academic institutions, and policymakers can work together to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

The Faith–AI Compass Covenant serves as a global forum for religious leaders, technology specialists, and policymakers to help define the ethical principles underpinning future AI systems. It seeks to ensure that technological progress upholds human dignity, promotes responsible conduct, and serves the common good.