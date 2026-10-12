Silal Group expands blueberry production in UAE through partnership with IQ Berries

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Silal Group, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology group, has signed an MoU with Ayla Berries, IQ Berries’ exclusive agent in the Middle East to expand blueberry production in the UAE through the introduction of high-quality varieties suited to the country’s environmental and climatic conditions. The project will target the development of 50 hectares of blueberry production.

The partnership aims to secure Silal exclusive access to premium blueberry varieties and genetics, supporting the Group’s commercial expansion in the UAE and selected regional markets through Ayla Modern Farms, IP Manager of the Brand in the region.

The MoU signing was attended by Dhafer Rashed Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, and signed by Emil Moukarzel Chief farming officer at Silal, and Abdallah Al Tayeh, CEO of Ayla Modern Farms, during Silal Group’s participation at Fruit Attraction, taking place in Madrid, Spain, from 6 to 8 October 2026.

Dhafer Rashed Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said: “This partnership represents an important strategic step in supporting our plans to expand local blueberry production, while advancing our efforts to strengthen food security and develop local agricultural production capabilities. By introducing high-quality varieties capable of performing successfully under UAE conditions, we aim to respond to the needs of both local and regional markets.

“We also look forward to leveraging these varieties to enhance productivity and crop quality, while supporting a more consistent and sustainable supply of locally grown blueberries.”

Danny Francis, General Manager of IQ Berries, said: “Our MoU with Silal Group is a strategic step towards expanding our presence in the region. We look forward to combining Silal’s agricultural expertise with our own to develop production models adapted to local conditions.”

Abdallah Al Tayeh, CEO of Ayla Modern Farms, said: “As IQ Berries’ exclusive agent in the Middle East, we are proud to support Silal in bringing these varieties to the UAE and making this 50-hectare programme a model for the region.”

The first phase will focus on MegaEarly and MegaCrisp, two varieties selected for their suitability for protected cultivation systems in warm climates, as well as their strong potential in terms of yield, fruit quality, firmness and shelf life.

Under the MoU, Silal aims to develop 50 hectares over the next three years, at a planting density of 6,000 plants per hectare. Planting is expected to begin in 2027, with the first commercial harvest anticipated in the 2028 season, as the project progresses towards its targeted production capacity by 2030.

Through the introduction of the new varieties, Silal aims to increase productivity. MegaEarly has also demonstrated the ability to maintain stable fruit quality for more than 30 days under standard blueberry cold-storage conditions. In addition, the varieties are self-pollinating, reducing the risks and logistical challenges associated with pollination.

Silal plans to introduce the new varieties primarily across its own farming operations, replacing and expanding its existing 14-hectare blueberry production area. Further expansion may also take place across Silal farms and through selected contracted growers, depending on market demand and grower interest.

MegaEarly has also demonstrated the potential for continuous flowering and fruiting in warm climates, creating the possibility of extended or year-round production, subject to successful replication and validation of this performance under greenhouse conditions in the UAE.