Ajman HR Department, Global Innovation Institute sign cooperation agreement

AJMAN, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has signed a cooperation agreement with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to strengthen institutional innovation, develop human capital and enhance government performance.

The agreement was signed by Rashed Abdulrahman bin Jibran Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Department, and Muhannad Shaheen, GInI Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa.

The partnership covers knowledge exchange, leadership development, digital learning, and innovation training, alongside joint workshops, research, and professional certification programmes.

Al Suwaidi said the agreement would help develop government talent, strengthen innovative thinking and change management, and prepare future leaders.

GInI will also provide accredited trainers and assessors, as well as discounted professional certification examination fees for government employees and jobseekers nominated by the Department.