32 Emirati experts develop AI projects to advance UAE national priorities

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirty-two Emirati experts participating in the National Experts Programme's Artificial Intelligence Track (NEP-AI) are developing projects to address national priorities across key sectors, with final presentations scheduled for January 2027.

The projects will be evaluated by specialised panels comprising 20 leaders, programme alumni and investors.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in November 2025, NEP-AI aims to equip Emirati professionals with the expertise to develop AI solutions that strengthen the UAE's competitiveness.

The programme's approach was highlighted during a session titled "Building National Capability for AI Era" at the Quantum Innovation Summit 2026, which concluded in Dubai on 30th September.

Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and a member of the NEP-AI Programme Committee, said the initiative aims to empower Emirati experts to contribute to decision-making and translate advanced technologies into practical solutions addressing national priorities.

He highlighted the programme's emphasis on mentorship, leadership development and direct engagement with government officials and industry experts.

He added that the National Experts Programme, launched in 2019, enables participants to engage directly with government leaders, mentors and industry experts to strengthen their capabilities. He stressed the importance of sustained investment in national talent as the UAE rapidly expands its AI ecosystem, from global partnerships and data centres to advanced models and applications.

Ahmed ElSawah, Programme Manager at the Office of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, said the seven-module track combines specialised learning, mentorship and practical application, with participants developing projects that could evolve into solutions delivering sustainable impact.

The programme also supports long-term investment in Emirati talent as the UAE expands its AI infrastructure, international partnerships and advanced applications.