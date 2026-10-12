UAE names 43 athletes for 5th Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Paralympic Committee has announced a 43-strong squad for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan from 18th to 24th October.

To be headed by Mohammed Mohammed Fadhel Al Hameli, Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee, the delegation comprises 30 men and 13 women competing in eight sports: athletics, powerlifting, shooting, cycling, badminton, table tennis, boccia, and archery.

The committee confirmed that preparations, including overseas training camps and domestic sessions, have been completed ahead of the Games.