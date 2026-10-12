UAE's ADCAN Pharma signs strategic agreement to advance medicine registration in Germany

MILAN, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE'S ADCAN Pharma has announced the signing of an agency agreement with Pharma Resources, a Germany-based pharmaceutical regulatory and manufacturing specialist, at CPHI Milan 2026.

The agreement lays the groundwork for ADCAN Pharma to pursue product filing in Germany — a critical step toward establishing the UAE as a globally recognised source of high-quality, locally manufactured medicines.

Dr Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Research and Studies Advisor at the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), said: “The move toward registering UAE-manufactured pharmaceutical products in a highly regulated market such as Germany is an important indicator of the development of national manufacturing capabilities and their readiness to compete globally. At the Emirates Drug Establishment, we are committed to strengthening regulatory frameworks aligned with global best practices, advancing quality and compliance, and supporting national manufacturers in meeting international requirements and expanding the global reach of UAE-manufactured medicines.”

Hamdan Aldahmani, Chairman, ADCAN Pharma, said "This agreement is a natural extension of our national mission. As the UAE continues to invest in local industrial capability, this pivotal step will support in achieving international certifications like EU GMP ensures that our growth is not only domestic but globally competitive. This is what 'Made in the UAE' truly means — building local capacity that meets, and exceeds, world standards.”

Dr Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer, ADCAN Pharma, added: " This important milestone will pave the way for the EU GMP inspection and certification process by the German authorities. This is about more than regulatory compliance — it's about proving that UAE-manufactured medicines can compete and succeed on the global stage. This partnership with Pharma Resources is a strategic gateway to European markets, and it reflects our long-term vision to make ADCAN a trusted name in international pharmaceutical manufacturing."

Dr Adel Merzekani, Chief Operating Officer, ADCAN Pharma elaborated " This breakthrough will support ADCAN’s ambition to enter the European market. Achieving EU GMP certification would represent a major recognition of our manufacturing and quality standards as it is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous quality benchmarks in global pharmaceutical manufacturing. It also positions ADCAN more broadly, as a credible, export-ready manufacturing hub rather than solely a domestic supplier."

Juliana Dodillet, Managing Director, Pharma Resources GmbH said "We are delighted to partner with ADCAN Pharma in this important step toward the European market. Entering highly regulated markets such as Germany requires a strong commitment to quality, compliance, and patient safety. ADCAN Pharma has demonstrated a clear ambition to meet international standards and to expand its global footprint. By combining ADCAN's manufacturing capabilities with our regulatory expertise and local market knowledge, we look forward to supporting the successful registration of their products and facilitating their journey toward broader access to European healthcare systems."

"This partnership represents an important step toward establishing ADCAN Pharma's presence in the European pharmaceutical market. Successful entry into Europe requires not only high-quality products but also a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory framework and lifecycle requirements governing medicinal products within the European Union. At Pharma Resources GmbH, we are committed to supporting ADCAN Pharma throughout this journey by providing regulatory expertise and strategic guidance. We look forward to working closely together to facilitate product registrations and ensure compliance with European regulatory standards." added Hans-Günter Beck, Head of Regulatory Affairs & QPPV

The company said the Emirates Drug Establishment plays an important role in advancing the national priorities reflected in the “Made in the UAE” initiative by strengthening regulatory frameworks for high-quality local pharmaceutical manufacturing and supporting national manufacturers in meeting international quality and compliance requirements. It added that these efforts enhance the credibility of UAE pharmaceutical manufacturing in global markets, open pathways for locally manufactured medicines to reach regulated European markets and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for life sciences and healthcare manufacturing, in line with national economic diversification goals.