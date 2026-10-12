14th Global Sustainability & CSR Forum opens in Dubai, focuses on measurable impact

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 14th Global Sustainability and CSR Forum opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together government officials, international experts and business leaders to explore practical solutions for sustainable growth.

Organised by the Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) in partnership with Sustainability Dialogues at DWTC, the two-day forum is being held under the theme "Currents of Change: Impact Beyond Promises".

Discussions cover climate finance, sustainable mobility, decarbonisation, the blue economy and responsible digital transformation.

Speaking at the forum's opening, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, President and CEO of Arabia CSR Network, said sustainability must move beyond commitments towards measurable results, supported by investment, innovation, and accountability.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), she stressed the importance of translating discussions into actionable strategies, strengthening cross-sector partnerships and accelerating progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Sara Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund, said achieving sustainability goals requires mobilising private-sector capital, technology and expertise alongside government and civil society efforts.

She emphasised that the success of sustainability initiatives should be measured by their long-term economic and social impact rather than the scale of investment or number of participating organisations.

Navid Hanif, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development, said sustainability has become central to business competitiveness as technological change, energy transition and shifting supply chains reshape global markets.

He highlighted opportunities for Arab economies in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and sustainable finance, while stressing the need for adaptable supply chains and resilient economic systems.

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, said sustainable finance in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries was estimated at US$157 billion in 2025 and could reach US$1.5 trillion by 2030.

He added that the UAE banking sector aims to mobilise more than AED1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030, reflecting the growing importance of sustainability to long-term economic growth.