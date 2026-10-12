Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy, future plans of Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority as it marks its fifth anniversary

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today reviewed the strategy, objectives and future plans of the Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects.

The review took place during a meeting at the Authority’s headquarters, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of its establishment. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Authority; Samira Murshid Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General; and the Authority’s senior executives.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the Authority’s recent achievements and national initiatives, which reflect the vision and principles of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These serve as a compass guiding the Authority’s work, with a focus on strategic narrative, communications, future foresight, and protocol.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also reviewed the Authority’s internal initiatives to promote employee well-being, as well as its use of artificial intelligence to enhance operations and support its role in serving the UAE President while strengthening the UAE’s global standing. H.H. Sheikh Mansour commended the Authority’s role and its efforts in reflecting the leadership’s narrative and vision. He underscored the importance of reinforcing the leadership’s vision and values and sharing the UAE’s success story with the world.

H.H. said the ambitious objectives presented during the meeting place a greater responsibility on the Authority, given its role in representing the leadership and the nation.

He noted that its strategy and objectives reflect the UAE’s deep cultural heritage and the values established by the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, ensuring that the country remains a model that balances its heritage with leadership in shaping the future.