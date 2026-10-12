NYU Abu Dhabi welcomes 2026–27 class of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the 2026-27 class of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme (SMSP), welcoming 24 university students from across the UAE for a year of academic exploration, leadership development and experiences designed to broaden their perspectives and prepare them for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Now in its 19th year, SMSP brings together high-achieving students from the UAE’s federal universities, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). Through advanced coursework, leadership development, graduate school guidance, and engagement with NYUAD’s academic and research community, scholars learn alongside exceptional peers, explore ideas across disciplines, and connect their learning to the issues shaping society.

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Co-chair of the Scholars Programme Steering Committee said: “The scholars programme is a unique platform that empowers exceptional students across the UAE to pursue their academic and professional aspirations while developing the creativity, curiosity, and leadership skills needed to make a meaningful contribution to society. We are proud to welcome this new cohort and look forward to seeing how they grow through this experience.”

The 24 scholars were selected from a competitive pool of applicants by a distinguished panel of NYUAD faculty and community leaders. Over the course of the programme, they will learn from NYUAD faculty, engage with the university’s research centres and facilities, and build relationships with peers from across the UAE.

The 2026-27 curriculum draws on expertise from across the university, exposing scholars to subjects spanning sustainability, technology, public policy, the humanities, and the sciences. Leadership workshops, experiential learning, and graduate school counseling complement the academic programme, giving students opportunities to develop their communication, critical thinking, and leadership skills while considering how they can apply them beyond the classroom.

Fatma Abdulla, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice Provost for Strategy and Planning, said: “We are pleased to welcome another outstanding cohort to the scholars programme. These students have already demonstrated academic excellence and leadership potential, and we look forward to supporting them as they challenge themselves, discover new perspectives, and build the foundations for their future academic and professional journeys.”

Aysha Aljaberi, Assistant Vice Provost, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Community Programmes & PhD Pathways Program, said: “The programme has evolved significantly over the years, continually adapting to the changing world and to the needs and aspirations of its students. Its impact comes from combining rigorous academic learning with experiences that allow scholars to see leadership and global challenges from different perspectives. Meeting Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE leaders gives our students a rare opportunity to hear first-hand about leadership, national priorities, and the challenges facing the UAE and the wider world. These interactions can be deeply formative, helping students think differently about leadership and the role they can play in shaping the future. Together with the relationships they build with their peers, faculty, and the wider NYUAD community, these experiences stay with them well beyond the programme.”

Since its inception, SMSP has supported 396 students. Of these, 184 have gone on to pursue graduate studies worldwide, including 69 across NYU’s global campuses and 27 in PhD programmes. Alumni have built careers across academia, government, and industry, reflecting the programme’s lasting contribution to developing the UAE’s next generation of leaders.

SMSP is one of two Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Community programmes administered by NYUAD. The other, NYUAD Summer Academy, is a competitive college preparatory programme for Emirati high school students entering their eleventh year.

The 2026-27 Class of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars are: Ahmed Salim Obaid Mohamed Almheiri; Aishah Ali Khameis Ali Safdani; Amanuel Roba Dame; Amro Abbas Mohamed Ahmed; Ayesha Hasan Abdulla Rashed Alshamsi; Blen Assefa Getu; Hikma Yimer Mohammed; Khder Arshad Jameel Muhammed Akhter Khan; Khouloud Abdulkhaliq Saleh Abdulla Alameri; Maram Khalifa Mohammed Alsuihi Alkaabi; Mariam Mubarak Mohammed Alhadaa Alsheraifi; Shatha Mohammad Saif Alhamedi; Abdulrahman Fahad Aboud Amer Alnahdi; Hamiyar Ahmed Hamiyar Al Mazrui; Hermela Amha Genanaw; Mahra Khalifa Abdulla Barrak Aldhaheri; Mihreteab Alemayehu Kassa; Mohamed Ahmad Mohamed Ahmad Almuhassin; Moza Matar Saeed Bin Halwa Alketbi; Nada Hashem Ali Al Shateri; Nour Ali Ahmed Ham Alkatheeri; Shalom Ismael Ali; Shamma Abdulnasser Ali Alnaqeeb Alafeefi; and Tsion Hagos Seyoum