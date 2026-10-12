Mohammed bin Rashid issues decision on Economic Security Centre of Dubai

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decision No. (24) of 2026 forming the Board of Directors of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai.

The Board is chaired by Talal Humaid Belhoul, while Awad Hader Al Muhairi serves as Vice Chairman.

Members of the Board include Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Dr. Riyadh Mohammed Belhoul, Saif Obaid Al Mansouri and Faisal Mohammed Al Awadhi, in addition to the CEO of the Center.

The dcision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.