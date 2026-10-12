Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Advanced Technology Research Council meeting in Abu Dhabi, reviews AI solutions to aid decision-making

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, attended a meeting of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed on the latest capabilities of TACTICAᴬᴵ, a company specialising in decision intelligence, and its advanced solutions that harness agentic AI to support decision-making, enhance readiness and strengthen foresight across vital sectors.

The meeting reflects H.H.’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s technological capabilities and harnessing them to support its strategic priorities, enhance institutional efficiency, and strengthen the ability of organisations to respond swiftly to change. It also aligns with the UAE's efforts to consolidate its position as a global centre for AI development and translate its potential into practical solutions that enhance security, support development, and help shape the future.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the UAE continues to build an advanced AI framework based on investment in research, innovation and capability development, while aligning these capabilities with the needs of strategic sectors. H.H. noted that leadership in this field requires moving beyond analysing events towards anticipating developments and supporting timely decision-making.

H.H. said, "The UAE believes that AI is not just a technology of the future, but a strategic capability that enhances our preparedness today while creating future opportunities. We continue to invest in developing systems with greater capabilities to understand, anticipate and make decisions, further strengthening the UAE's position among the leading countries harnessing advanced technology to serve humanity, enhance the security of communities, and improve the efficiency of vital sectors.”

H.H. added, "The next phase of AI will go beyond providing information to building systems capable of understanding reality, anticipating possibilities and supporting timely decision-making. Our goal is for the UAE to be among the leading countries developing these capabilities and translating them into practical applications that contribute to building a more prepared and resilient future.”

The meeting was also attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary General of ATRC; Shahab Abu Shahab, Director General of ATRC; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Co-Founder of TACTICAᴬᴵ and Chief Innovation Officer at the Technology Innovation Institute, among other dignitaries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on solutions developed by TACTICAᴬᴵ using deep-tech developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). The solutions integrate and analyse data from multiple sources to create a comprehensive operational picture updated in real time, enabling decision makers to move beyond analysing information towards gaining a deeper understanding of situations, anticipating potential developments and identifying the most appropriate responses in a timely manner.

The presentation also highlighted applications of these capabilities across defence, security, crisis management and urban operations, and their role in strengthening coordination and improving response efficiency. By transforming incoming data into actionable insights and recommendations, the solutions support operational and strategic decision-making, particularly in rapidly evolving environments where the time available to make decisions is limited.

The meeting reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening integration between scientific research, innovation and practical application, while developing advanced technological capabilities that support national priorities and enhance global competitiveness. It also aligns with the objectives of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 by advancing solutions that enhance the efficiency of government operations and vital sectors, while reinforcing the role of technology in serving people and building institutions better equipped to anticipate and prepare for the future.