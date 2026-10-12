‘The Airport Show’ 2026 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, opened today the 25th edition of ‘The Airport Show 2026’ at Dubai World Trade Centre. Running until 14 October, the event brings together more than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries, showcasing the latest innovations and advanced solutions in airport development, digital transformation, aviation security and sustainability.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global aviation hub by developing advanced infrastructure and adopting innovative technologies to enhance efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainable growth. Sheikh Mansoor also highlighted the role of aviation in driving economic growth and connecting global markets, noting that Dubai continues to invest in its airport ecosystem to keep pace with growth in travel and trade, improve service quality and enhance the passenger experience.

Sheikh Mansoor further emphasised the role of ‘The Airport Show’ in facilitating knowledge exchange, strengthening international partnerships and showcasing the latest innovations in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and sustainability, supporting efforts to improve airport efficiency, security and safety.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; and Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

Sheikh Mansoor visited the pavilions of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Smiths Detection, Empower, Schneider Electric, Emaratech, dnata, Amadeus, Dubai Air Navigation Services, Vanderlande, ADB SAFEGATE, NAFFCO Aviation, Dubai Police and the German pavilion.

H.H. commended the international participation and innovations on display, highlighting the exhibition’s role in strengthening partnerships and advancing the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Khalifa Al Zaffin said that Dubai’s aviation sector had grown rapidly, with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects playing a pivotal role in planning and developing airport infrastructure, strengthening the emirate’s position as a global aviation hub connecting East and West.

Al Zaffin added that Dubai continues to strengthen its global standing through the development of Al Maktoum International Airport. The airport’s first phase is expected to begin operations in 2032, with an annual capacity of 150 million passengers. Upon completion, capacity will rise to 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo annually, with construction progressing rapidly.

Suzanne Al Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said the Airport Show was launched 25 years ago with the vision of bringing regional and international aviation leaders together to exchange expertise, build partnerships and showcase the latest innovations. It has since grown into a prominent international event for the sector.

She added that the 25th edition continues to strengthen partnerships with leading global companies and explore emerging technologies to support Dubai’s airport expansion projects, develop infrastructure and shape the future of aviation.

Held alongside the Airport Show will be the 13th edition of the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference, Airport Security Middle East, and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum. Together, these events will provide a comprehensive platform to discuss the key challenges and opportunities facing the aviation industry and showcase innovative solutions that will help shape the future of airports worldwide.