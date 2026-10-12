Partly cloudy skies, possible rain forecast on Tuesday

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE on Tuesday, with a chance of convective clouds bringing rain to eastern and western areas in the afternoon.

Conditions will turn humid overnight and into Wednesday morning in some western areas, with a possibility of light fog.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening and causing blowing dust. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.