UAE launches Blue Content Creators Programme to train 50 content creators on water sustainability

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Youth Authority, and in collaboration with the New Media Academy, has launched the Blue Content Creators Programme to train 50 UAE citizens and residents to produce digital content raising awareness of water issues and highlighting the UAE's efforts in sustainability, innovation and international cooperation.

Applications are open from 12th to 30th October 2026.

The programme comes as the UAE prepares to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference with Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December. It aims to empower young people to tell stories highlighting the links between water, human health, food, energy and development, while promoting cooperation to preserve water resources for future generations.

Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said, "The decisions we make today about water will shape the world inherited by future generations. It is essential that young people's voices and ideas help guide these decisions. Through the Blue Content Creators Programme, we invite young people and content creators to highlight water issues by producing creative and innovative content that raises public awareness of the importance of water and the sustainability of its resources."

He added, "As the UAE prepares to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, I look forward to the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas young content creators will bring to water issues, the questions they will raise, and the stories and experiences they will highlight. Their participation will enrich the conference with new ideas and ambitious creative contributions, encourage us to examine challenges from different perspectives, and reinforce our shared responsibility to translate the discussions in Abu Dhabi into practical action that delivers tangible benefits to individuals and communities."

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, NMA Secretary-General, said, "The UAE places water at the heart of its sustainable development efforts. By hosting the United Nations Water Conference, the country is working with its partners to strengthen international cooperation and advance discussions towards practical solutions. We want our young people to be part of this effort and to have the knowledge and skills needed to communicate the UAE's message to audiences at home and abroad."

He added, "The Blue Content Creators Programme offers young people an opportunity to address water issues accurately and effectively while highlighting initiatives that help conserve resources and promote sustainability. Raising awareness of these issues strengthens public understanding of the challenges and encourages community participation in addressing them."

Al Shehhi stressed that the programme aligns with the Authority's commitment to developing young media talent and equipping them with the skills to produce credible and impactful content.

He noted that investing in young people's capabilities would enable them to continue addressing sustainability issues and contribute to coverage of national and international events beyond the conference.

Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said water and sustainability issues are directly linked to the future of coming generations, making it essential for young people to play an active role in understanding challenges and contributing ideas and capabilities to address them.

He said the programme would broaden participants' knowledge, develop their skills and enable them to apply their creativity to issues of national and global importance.

Al Nuaimi added that the Authority's participation reflects its strategic priorities of developing youth capabilities, strengthening community engagement and involving young people in issues affecting their future. The partnership aims to empower a generation that is more aware of its responsibilities and capable of making a positive contribution to the UAE's sustainability efforts.

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, said the programme reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering young people and harnessing their creative skills to address major challenges, particularly water conservation and resource sustainability.

He said the Academy and its partners would equip participants with the knowledge and tools to transform specialised water-related subjects into meaningful, engaging stories capable of reaching and influencing audiences.

Al Atoli added that the initiative seeks to develop a new generation of responsible content creators who can use storytelling, video, digital platforms and artificial intelligence to communicate important messages to wider audiences worldwide.

He said empowering young people with these skills would enable them to contribute effectively to discussions on water and produce educational content with a positive impact on communities.

The programme includes three weeks of training in November, covering water issues, storytelling, video production, digital publishing strategies and the use of AI tools in content creation. Participants will apply these skills to produce content related to the UN conference in December.

Applications are open to UAE citizens and residents aged 18 to 35 from across the country who are interested in content creation, media, water, the environment or sustainability and can commit to the training programme.

Applications will be assessed based on eligibility, skills, and motivation, with the final group selected to reflect the diversity of UAE society.

Interested applicants can apply until 30th October 2026 at https://newmediaacademy.jotform.com/262791327482060.