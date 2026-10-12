UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of road collision on Bursa-Izmir highway

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye following a road collision on the Bursa-Izmir highway in western Türkiye, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Türkiye and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.