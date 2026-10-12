British jockey Richard Mullen set for Dubai Racing Carnival return

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- British jockey Richard Mullen will return for the Dubai Racing Carnival, starting on 6th November, after recovering from serious injuries sustained over the past two years, Dubai Racing Club announced.

Mullen, 50, recorded 28 wins last season, including a Group 1 victory, following multiple surgeries for fractures, a dislocated elbow and ligament damage.

The veteran jockey, who began racing in Dubai in 2000, credited his family's support for his comeback and said calls for his retirement had strengthened his determination.

He will return to trainer Charlie Appleby's Al Marmoom stables for his 28th racing season, praising Meydan Racecourse and the UAE's racing environment.