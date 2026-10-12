1 Billion Followers Summit opens submissions for $1 million AI Film Award 2027

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit announced the opening of submissions, along with the terms and details, for the second edition of the AI Film Award, the world’s largest award of its kind, valued at 1 million US dollars. The Award aims to inspire creative content creators from around the world to explore the new possibilities offered by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in content creation and harness them to tell meaningful stories addressing impactful human and societal issues.

The Summit launched the AI Film Award in partnership with BytePlus, the enterprise technology services arm of ByteDance, with support this year from TikTok, further expanding its reach to wider audiences around the world.

The fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place from 8 to 10 January 2027, will host the premiere of the finalist films. The Award reflects the rapid transformations taking place across the content creation sector and opens a new space for creative content creators to combine the power of ideas with the capabilities of AI tools to create meaningful films capable of reaching global audiences.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit invited creators from around the world to participate in creating new stories that explore topics relating to people, society, technology, nature and human relationships, using the capabilities of AI to reimagine how stories are told and reach audiences. Submissions must be made before the deadline of 20 November 2026, via: https://www.1billionsummit.com/ai-award-2027

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, affirmed that supporting content creators in harnessing AI complements the UAE’s vision to consolidate its position as a global hub for innovation, technology and the digital economy, and to invest in talent capable of leading future transformations.

She said: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to translating this direction into practical opportunities by bringing together creative content creators, talent, technology companies, digital platforms and experts under one roof, while providing a space to experiment with new ideas and transform them into stories and projects that reach the world.”

She added: “Through this Award, we aspire to discover new talent capable of shaping the future of content creation, and to present inspiring models that demonstrate that AIcan be a tool for enhancing human imagination, rather than replacing it.”

She noted that the second edition of the AI Film Award represents a practical model of this approach, as it focuses on technology to expand the boundaries of creativity and give creative content creators new possibilities for expressing the human experience, societal issues and global transformations, while harnessing AI tools consciously and innovatively to serve the idea and the story and build experiences capable of reaching global audiences.

Long Li, General Manager of Middle East and Africa at BytePlus affirmed that BytePlus’ collaboration with the 1 Billion Followers Summit in launching the second edition of the world’s largest AI Film Award reflects the importance of supporting creative content creators, strengthening the relationship between them and digital platforms and technology companies, and providing talent from around the world with the opportunity to explore the possibilities offered by new technologies.

He said: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit is an important global platform for discovering new talent and ideas. The Award brings together human creativity and the advanced capabilities of AI tools, giving creative content creators the opportunity to explore new approaches to storytelling and address issues that matter to communities around the world. We look forward to seeing the works submitted for the Award and the new perspectives they will reveal on the future of content creation in the age of AI.”

He added: “At BytePlus, we believe that technology is most impactful when it gives creators greater space to experiment and express themselves, helps them reach new audiences in innovative ways, and helps them transform their ideas into stories and visual experiences that reach a global audience.”

The winner will receive the world’s largest award of its kind, valued at $1 million, while the competition targets creative content creators with a new vision for the future of storytelling and visual spectacle amid the rapid advancement of AI.

Submissions will be evaluated according to a set of criteria that balance AI integration, storytelling, creativity, aesthetics and technical execution.

Through these criteria, the Award seeks to encourage content creators to create works that combine the visual capabilities of AI with their creative ideas to produce meaningful stories that raise questions about people, society, technology and the future of the world.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit invited creative content creators seeking to compete for the Award to submit works centred on one of the key themes selected to highlight issues connected to people’s lives, the development of societies and the future of the world.

The themes include Society, Community & Humanitarian Issues, through stories exploring the challenges facing individuals and communities in today’s world; and Truth, Fake News & Misinformation, through works examining how information can influence people’s thinking, behaviour and perception of the world.

Other Award themes include Humans & AI, through stories exploring the evolving relationship between humans and artificial intelligence; as well as Climate, Nature & Our Changing Planet, through stories addressing the relationship between people and the natural world, climate change, weather phenomena, environmental challenges and the kind of planet future generations may inherit.

Finally, Human Relationships focuses on the bonds that shape people’s lives, including romantic and family relationships, friendships and relationships between parents and children, along with the intertwined emotions and complex human experiences associated with them.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit affirmed that the objective of these themes is to provide content creators with the opportunity to use AI to tell stories that matter to humanity and transform technology into a tool for expressing the world’s issues, questions and transformations through striking images and scenes.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit has established several requirements for those wishing to participate in the Award from around the world. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with each participant permitted to submit only one film. The work must be original and produced specifically for submission to the Award, with its creator retaining full ownership and copyright.

The Award requires films to be between 5 and 7 minutes long and submitted in a cinematic horizontal 16:9 format, at 1080p resolution, in MOV or MP4 format. Films may be produced in any language, provided that English subtitles are included.

At least 70% of the final film must be generated using Dreamina Seedance, ByteDance’s video-generation AI model,, while other AI tools and traditional editing and production tools may be used for supporting elements.

Original live-action footage may also be incorporated into the work, provided that content generated using Dreamina Seedance remains at least 70% of the final film.

The Award journey culminates with the screening of the leading works in Dubai. Submissions will remain open until 20 November 2026, with the Top 10 shortlist to be announced and public voting to begin on 15 December, followed by the announcement of the Top 5 finalists on 25 December. The finalist films will then be screened and the winner of the $1 million Grand Prize announced during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place from 8 to 10 January 2027.



