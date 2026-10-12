Emirates Foundation signs agreements with EAD, Ethara to advance ne’ma’s food loss, waste reduction efforts

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Foundation has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Ethara to support ne’ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative – by strengthening collaboration on policy development, progress measurement and practical food waste reduction across major events.

The agreements bring together environmental expertise and the reach of the events sector to advance responsible consumption and resource efficiency, in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The agreement between EAD and Emirates Foundation provides a framework for exchanging knowledge, data and expertise, and collaborating on studies, pilot projects and community initiatives that encourage responsible consumption. Under the agreement, EAD will formulate policies and collaborate with ne’ma to support the UAE in measuring progress in reducing food loss and waste.

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “Food loss and waste is a direct environmental and climate challenge, and tackling it starts with science and data. Our partnership with Emirates Foundation is a strategic step that brings our expertise in environmental monitoring and policy development to the ne'ma initiative, accelerating progress towards the national target and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in building sustainable food systems.”

The agreement between Emirates Foundation and Ethara, signed on October 8, sets out collaboration on food waste measurement, surplus food rescue and awareness campaigns. It also provides for support in implementing ne’ma’s Zero Food to Landfill framework across Ethara’s events. Planned activities include, where feasible, a community fridge at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to help redistribute surplus food, as well as behavioral nudges and food waste reduction practices in hospitality and catering operations.

Saif Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said: “As an organisation that delivers international events and operates some of the largest venues in Abu Dhabi, Ethara plays an important role in how food is planned and managed. Through our partnership with Emirates Foundation, we will continue working with ne’ma and our catering partners to prevent waste at source and rescue surplus food at scale. Major events offer a platform to put sustainability practices into action and set a standard for the industry.”

Together, the partnerships connect policy and measurement with implementation, helping establish effective practices within organisations and extending their reach through catering partners, event teams and communities.

Commenting on the partnerships, Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Secretary General of ne’ma – The National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, said: “Reducing food loss and waste requires coordinated action across the entire food value chain. These agreements bring EAD’s environmental expertise and Ethara’s experience in delivering major events into our efforts to turn shared commitments into practical action. By connecting partners with the knowledge and solutions to prevent waste and recover value, we are supporting the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the initiative’s ambition of becoming a nation where no food is wasted.”

ne’ma’s Zero Food to Landfill framework prioritises preventing food waste, followed by the safe rescue and redistribution of edible surplus and the recovery of value from unavoidable food waste. Its Climate-Conscious UAE Zero Food Waste Events Guide, launched in January 2025, provides practical steps for organisers, venues and catering teams to apply this approach throughout an event.

The agreements support the UAE’s target of halving food loss and waste by 2030 and reinforce the role of partnerships in translating national ambitions into sustained action.