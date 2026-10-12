UAE explores advanced manufacturing partnerships at China Industry Fair 2026

SHANGHAI, China, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is exploring opportunities to strengthen industrial, technological and investment cooperation with China through the participation of a UAE delegation, led by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), alongside senior ministry officials, in the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2026, taking place in Shanghai from 12th to 16th October.

The Ministry's participation focuses on strengthening industrial partnerships, exploring investment opportunities in priority sectors, and advancing cooperation in advanced technology and smart manufacturing.

The delegation includes representatives from MoIAT and several UAE entities and companies, including Emirates Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), EDGE Group, Emirates Global Aluminium and Aldar.

The visit's programme includes tours of exhibition pavilions, meetings with leading Chinese companies and site visits to factories specialising in robotics, automation and smart manufacturing. These activities aim to explore technology transfer opportunities, develop industrial partnerships, and promote investment opportunities available in the UAE to international industrial companies.