Former US Secretary of State: Effective deterrence, strategic partnerships key to sustainable security in Middle East

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Former US Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo indicated his willingness to run for president in 2028, while stressing that sustainable security in the Middle East requires effective deterrence, stronger defence capabilities, long-term strategic partnerships and enhanced intelligence and technological cooperation.

Pompeo made the remarks during a strategic dialogue moderated by CNN International's Becky Anderson at the Sixth TRENDS Annual Conference 2026, organised by TRENDS Global in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Sustainable Security: The Future of the Middle East Beyond the War".

Asked whether he would consider running for president in 2028, Pompeo answered affirmatively, indicating that he would be willing to serve his country if circumstances required it.

On regional security, Pompeo expressed scepticism about the prospects of fundamental change within Iran's political system and cautioned against temporary nuclear agreements that could provide Tehran with sanctions relief without addressing underlying security concerns.

He argued that effective deterrence should address the financing and support of armed groups affiliated with Tehran, raise the costs of hostile behaviour and strengthen coordination among regional allies.

On US-China relations, he said strategic competition across economic, technological, political and security sectors would continue shaping international relations for decades.

Pompeo also stressed the importance of maintaining the US military presence in the Middle East, criticising previous withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, which he said risked creating security vacuums.

He highlighted the UAE-US partnership as an important element of regional cooperation, emphasising that sustainable security depends on intelligence sharing, technological development, stronger defence capabilities, and long-term strategic coordination.