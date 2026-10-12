24 German companies showcase latest technologies at Dubai Airport Show

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Kay Bärenfänger, President of the German Airport Technology and Equipment Association (GATE), said the German Pavilion at the Airport Show in Dubai is marking its 30th consecutive year of participation, with 24 German companies specialising in airport equipment and technological solutions showcasing their latest innovations.

He said the participation aims to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and support the rapid development of the aviation sector across the region.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the exhibition's opening at Dubai World Trade Centre, Bernwanger said the participating German companies were proud to be in Dubai, highlighting the exhibition's importance as a platform for specialised companies to showcase innovations and solutions for developing airport infrastructure.

He said the German Pavilion features companies specialising in baggage handling systems, airport equipment, technological systems and ground support equipment, noting that several have been involved in UAE airport projects for decades, supplying equipment and technological solutions to airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Kay Bärenfänger stressed that sustainability is a key priority for the future of airports, emphasising the need to develop solutions that reduce energy consumption and improve operational efficiency, particularly in baggage handling systems and other airport equipment, while supporting airports' sustainability objectives.

He added that Germany's participation reflects more than 30 years of cooperation with the UAE, expressing German companies' commitment to contributing to future aviation development projects in Dubai and the wider region through advanced, sustainable solutions that meet the requirements of modern airports.